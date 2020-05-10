Pence in self-isolation after aide tests positive

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, according to three people familiar with the situation. Pence skipped a meeting Saturday with President Trump and top military officials.
Pence, who’s repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, including on Sunday, is staying home out of an abundance of caution, said the people, who asked not to be identified because his isolation hasn’t been publicly announced.
Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive on Friday. Miller is the primary spokeswoman for the White House coronavirus task force, which Pence leads.
Two members of the White House virus task force Pence chairs — the heads of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are in quarantine after coming into contact with another White House staff member who tested positive.
