Pence in self-isolation after aide tests positive

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, according to three people familiar with the situation. Pence skipped a meeting Saturday with President Trump and top military officials.

Pence, who’s repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, including on Sunday, is staying home out of an abundance of caution, said the people, who asked not to be identified because his isolation hasn’t been publicly announced.