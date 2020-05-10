From here to eternity: life, death, and the fuzzy margins

Sarah Parcak described how her firsthand experience of the vibrant scenes from the Tomb of Nebamun left her with an acceptance of life’s brevity ( “Celebrating life amid grief and death,” Ideas, May 3). She seemed to view the art, which includes depictions of hunting, feasting, and dancing, as a kind of 21st-century memento mori, a reminder of death. In fact, the works were not intended for “eternal rest,” as she writes; they were made with the hope that these pleasurable pastimes would continue for eternity. The elite of ancient Egypt commissioned the images so that they could enjoy their daily activities in the afterlife. Rather than spending their lives “getting ready for their long sleep,” they were getting ready to party.

Look again at the walls of the Tomb of Nebamun

The works are paintings on plaster, not “painted reliefs.” The artists used the fresco technique to create the texture of fur and feathers, rippling water, rows of cackling geese, and the glint of gold necklaces. We can almost hear the rhythm of the music and the clapping of dancers’ hands as their forms overlap each other, twisting and turning in space, with a liveliness difficult to render in a relief sculpture.

Beautiful art can be a balm for our souls, and the sense of joy expressed in ancient paintings, pulsing with life, cannot be denied. Understanding their true context and medium, however, can only enhance our appreciation of these magnificent frescoes.

Karen Hillson

Goffstown, N.H.

The writer is an assistant professor of art history and director of liberal arts education at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College in Manchester, N.H.





Still rolling the dice on Pascal’s wager with eternity

I was struck by the online subhead with Sarah Parcak’s “Celebrating life amid grief and death,” which reads, “The ancient Egyptians have much to teach us about the ethereal uncertainty we are all facing.”

Humans have obsessed about whether our lives have meaning, commonly incited by turns toward sacred creeds to affirm notions of exceptionalism. Ancient Egyptians arguably fetishized death, as they did an afterlife. We have done something similar; we’ve fetishized life’s purpose, frequently through faith and its allied promise of an afterlife. Yet the evidence anything “ethereal” awaits us is waiflike. Afterlife is not just “uncertain”; it’s unknowable.

The attitude of ancient Egyptians, and of us over millennia, evokes the wager by French philosopher Blaise Pascal. Pascal’s simple reasoning, found in the Pensées, went like this. If God does not exist, the agnostic loses nothing by instead either believing or not believing. If God does exist, the agnostic gains everything (the claimed afterlife) by instead believing and loses everything by not believing.

Life, bracketed by nonexistence before and after, induces us to seek meaning for the in-between thin sliver of our being. To these extents, don’t we sometimes expectantly wager along the lines of Pascal?

Keith Tidman

Bethesda, Md.