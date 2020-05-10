The left’s response: ‘OK moderates’

Ditching the filibuster is the only way to topple GOP wall
Irritating as David Scharfenberg’s condescension and scolding are in his May 3 Ideas article “Time for the left to get real,” they are only the sort of thing the left has come to expect from the moderate camp. What is really preposterous is the notion that a few Republicans of good will can be recruited to overcome the filibuster in the Senate. It won’t happen.
What the Senate needs is a rule change abolishing the filibuster, as Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed. By its constitutional structure, the Senate is already imbalanced toward rural and reactionary constituencies; it doesn’t need any more help with that. The filibuster is not in the Constitution in either its current form or the romanticized “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” version. A new Democratic majority that fails to rid us of this time-honored plague will find itself short-lived, as Republican Senators talk compromise while seeking utter paralysis and destruction in the pursuit of power.
Joseph A. Martin
Somerville
Yes, a vote for Biden is wise, but the left must keep pushing
In “Time for the left to get real,” David Scharfenberg told the American left to “hold its nose” and vote for Joe Biden. This is wise advice, but it doesn’t mean we have to endorse Biden, the conformist who made a left turn from the middle of the political circus while taking gifts from Wall Street.
There’s a difference between political games and real life. I, for one, will play the game but keep pressing for real changes in this countryruled by moneybags.
Anatol Zukerman
Plymouth