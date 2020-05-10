The left’s response: ‘OK moderates’

Ditching the filibuster is the only way to topple GOP wall

Irritating as David Scharfenberg’s condescension and scolding are in his May 3 Ideas article “Time for the left to get real,” they are only the sort of thing the left has come to expect from the moderate camp. What is really preposterous is the notion that a few Republicans of good will can be recruited to overcome the filibuster in the Senate. It won’t happen.

What the Senate needs is a rule change abolishing the filibuster, as Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed. By its constitutional structure, the Senate is already imbalanced toward rural and reactionary constituencies; it doesn’t need any more help with that. The filibuster is not in the Constitution in either its current form or the romanticized “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” version. A new Democratic majority that fails to rid us of this time-honored plague will find itself short-lived, as Republican Senators talk compromise while seeking utter paralysis and destruction in the pursuit of power.