Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt dies at 101

Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, died Wednesday. She was 101 and believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches.

Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Braintree.

Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”