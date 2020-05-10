Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt dies at 101

Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, died Wednesday. She was 101 and believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches.
Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Braintree.
Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”
The league said in a tweet that Pratt’s “stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.”
We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.
Pratt was born on Nov. 30, 1918 in Bridgeport, Conn. grew up in Quincy, and attended North Quincy High School. She taught physical education for 46 years after graduating from Boston University in 1940. She was also a coach and referee in several sports.
Pratt pitched a no-hitter in 1944, her first season with the Comets.
She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.