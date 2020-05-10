Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Charging Pedro wasn’t the first mistake Don Zimmer ever made at Fenway Park.

Pistons-Celtics, March 3, 1985 (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Kevin McHale scores a franchise-record 56 points. Larry Bird would allow him to hold the record for nine days.

Patriots-Dolphins, Sept. 4, 1994 (NFL Network, 8 p.m.)

Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe combine for 894 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

