Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 10, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Pedro Martinez sent Don Zimmer into the turf during a brawl between the Yankees and Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2003 ALCS.CHRIS FAYTOK

Some channel–flipping may be required

Yankees-Red Sox, Game 3, 2003 American League Championship Series (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Charging Pedro wasn’t the first mistake Don Zimmer ever made at Fenway Park.

Pistons-Celtics, March 3, 1985 (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Kevin McHale scores a franchise-record 56 points. Larry Bird would allow him to hold the record for nine days.

Patriots-Dolphins, Sept. 4, 1994 (NFL Network, 8 p.m.)

Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe combine for 894 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.