MLB will reportedly discuss details this week involving a start to the 2020 regular season

According to a report from The Athletic, MLB will hold a conference call with owners Monday about starting the 2020 regular season. Then, if they sign off on the idea, the league will present the plan to the players Tuesday.

This week, Major League Baseball will enter a key phase in its attempts to start the 2020 regular season.

• The regular season would open in early July and run for roughly 80 games, with a regionalized schedule that would have teams face opponents from their own division, and the same geographic division in the other league.

• Teams would open at their own home parks. If teams are unable to open in their respective cities, they would temporarily relocate, either to spring training parks or another major league facility willing to take them in.

• Expanded playoffs similar to the idea first reported in February, a plan that would mean 14 teams would reach the postseason.

• Players, who agreed in March to prorate their salaries in a shortened season, would be asked to accept a further reduction in pay for a few reasons, including the fact that games, at least initially, will be played without fans. Clearly, this could be a sticking point between the sides in any sort of discussion.

There are still details to be hammered out — for example, what would the medical protocol be for a player if they became infected. But if the owners and players agree to the plan this week, it could ultimately pave the way for the return of the game sooner rather than later.

