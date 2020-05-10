Premier League’s restart hampered by latest positive test

Brighton has not named the player who was informed Saturday of his positive coronavirus test. There is no need for other members of the squad or coaches to self-isolate because players have only worked in isolation when at the training base, the south-coast club told The Associated Press.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said the club’s COVID-19 case was “a concern," with players still only training individually at the club. It reinforces how players could potentially spread the coronavirus if the government approves the reintroduction of group training and lifts the shutdown of sports that has been in place since March.

The risks involved in resuming the English Premier League were underscored Sunday after a Brighton player contracted the coronavirus as clubs prepare for fresh talks on how they can create safe conditions to play again during the pandemic.

The 20 Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday night set out the steps for easing the national lockdown while maintaining social distancing.

Johnson made no mention of the return of professional sports in his speech, telling Britons they can “play sports but only with members of your own household.”

The government, however, said last week it wants to see the return of the Premier League to “lift the spirits of the nation" when it was safe.

Even though fans will not be allowed in stadiums, the league's "Project Restart" faces resistance from clubs who will not approve plans to use neutral venues. Watford claims to now be among at least six clubs insistent on being allowed to play at home — including Brighton — despite police saying that is not feasible.

Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, has been a rare public voice from within the Premier League supporting plans that envisage a June restart.

“There are no easy answers, we have to work through it as a collective and I think we will and come out with a consensus in the end,” Parish told the BBC. ”[The meeting] is another part of the journey in trying to get football back. We would be derelict in our duty if we did not find a way for the game to come back.

“It may prove beyond us, we have huge challenges in order to get it back to complete the season but we are planning on doing so.”

The planned resumption of football in Germany next weekend has already hit problems.

Dynamo Dresden will not be able to play Hannover after two players tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, forcing the entire squad, coaching, and supervisory staff to enter 14 days of quarantine at home.

In Spain, La Liga said it was not changing plans to resume the competition — potentially from June — despite announcing Sunday that five players from clubs in the first and second divisions tested positive for COVID-19.

The league confirmed the positive tests Sunday but said it was not going to alter the practice protocol that got underway last week. Players from most clubs began individual training sessions Friday after nearly two months of confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said it will “continue to apply the back-to-training protocol” that was approved by government authorities to “guarantee the maximum safety of all players, coaches and club employees.”

It said it has “warned” everyone to keep following health safety measures suggested by authorities so the numbers of infected players "remain very low.”

The five players who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain sidelined until they fully recover. They are all without symptoms and recovering from the disease, according to the league. They will be allowed to resume practicing after testing negative in two consecutive tests.

All other players tested negative, the league said. Players, coaches, and club employees involved in the training sessions are being tested daily.

MLB does well in testing

Just 0.7 percent of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The small number of positive tests, announced Sunday, was positive news for a sport pushing ahead with plans to start its delayed season.

Researchers received 6,237 completed surveys from employees of 26 clubs. That led to 5,754 samples obtained in the United States on April 14 and 15 and 5,603 records that were used. The survey kit had a 0.5 percent false-positive rate.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, one of the study’s leaders, said the prevalence of the antibodies among MLB employees was lower than for the general population during testing in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco area, and Miami.

“I was expecting a little bit of a higher number,” Bhattacharya said during a telephone news conference. “The set of people in the MLB employee population that we tested in some sense have been less affected by the COVID epidemic than their surrounding communities.”

Data for players was not separated in the study, and some MLB family members were included.

Spring training was stopped March 12 and opening day was pushed back from March 26 because of the pandemic. MLB intends to give the players' association a presentation this week for a possible start to the season, and has said frequent testing would be necessary.

Antibodies are produced by a person’s immune system if they have been infected by a virus. These tests are different than the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests used to detect active infection.

“By using two different technologies, both PCR to diminish the active virus, as well as the antibody, the serology tests, that will give you better information and may even be able to alleviate some of the concerns with false positives,” said Daniel Eichner said of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City. another of the study leaders.

“So I would definitely advocate if anyone was going to put a program together to get their sport of their work back, is to utilize both different technologies,” he said.

The University of Southern California also participated in the study.

Bhattacharya said MLB employees are younger than the overall population and took protective measures such as frequent hand washing when they reported to spring training in early February, earlier than most people.

No MLB employees have been known to have died from COVID-19.

The Cubs, Reds, Rockies, and Marlins did not participate, Bhattacharya said. A pre-print server will publish the study this week, and it will be sent to a journal for peer review.

Sports, of a sort, coming back in England

The British government says tennis courts and golf courses in England can reopen Wednesday, although people can only play with members of their own household.

The sports venues were ordered to be closed in March when Britain imposed a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gyms and swimming pools remain closed, although swimming in the sea or lakes will be allowed.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland can set their own stance on tennis courts and golf courses, and their administrations have already indicated a more stringent version of the lockdown will be maintained.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a speech on Sunday to lay out the outlines of a “road map” for easing the coronavirus pandemic restrictions while maintaining forms of social distancing.

Johnson said people can “play sports but only with members of your own household.”

Johnson gave no indication when professional sports can resume after competitions, including the Premier League, shut down in March.

Meanwhile, the president of the French Tennis Federation says holding the French Open without fans later this year is an option.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that “organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, [like] television rights and partnerships. It’s not to be overlooked.”

Giudicelli adds that “the lack of visibility is genuine” when hosting a tournament without fans but “we are not ruling any option out.”

That could potentially mean moving the starting date back to Sept. 27, something Giudicelli says “does not change much.”

America’s Cup crews look to the seas

America’s Cup teams are returning to the water in varying degrees nearly two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of what would have been an impressive global road show.

After a mandatory five-week lockdown was lifted recently, defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand returned to training on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbor with its half-size test boat, Te Kahu (The Hawk). The Kiwis don’t have access to their 75-foot race boat, Te Aihe (The Dolphin), because it’s still being shipped back from Italy after a preliminary regatta scheduled for late April was canceled.

By Monday or Tuesday, the New York Yacht Club’s yacht Defiant and the accompanying containers and chase boats will be headed from Pensacola, Fla., to Auckland on a 500-foot ship. American Magic will be the first of the three challengers to arrive in Auckland, sometime in early to mid-June. The other two challengers, INEOS Team UK, headed by Sir Ben Ainslie, and Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, are expected to train at their home bases through the summer, operating within safety protocols.

If not for the pandemic, the four teams already would have seen their fantastical-looking new boats in action, flying across the waves on hydrofoils at heart-stopping speeds.

But in mid-March, with Italy already a hot spot for the new coronavirus, officials canceled the America’s Cup World Series opener that had been scheduled for late April in Cagliari on Sardinia. About 10 days later, officials scrubbed an ACWS stop set for early June in Portsmouth, England.

The final ACWS regatta is scheduled for Dec. 17-20 in Auckland. The Prada Cup for challengers is set for Jan. 15-Feb. 22, with the winner advancing to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup March 6-21.