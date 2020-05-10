UFC stands tall after first live sports event

UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., ushered in a new look for sports. One without fans and amid several safety precautions. It was definitely different — two fighters adjusted their approaches because of what they heard announcers say — and a welcome reprieve for a sports-craved country that went nearly eight weeks with few live events. “We did this for you, to bring sports back,” fighter Tony Ferguson told fans following his loss in the main event. Dana White and the UFC look like the big winners following their rousing show at Veterans Memorial Arena, an event that could serve as a blueprint for other sports leagues around the country and the world as they start to resume during a global pandemic. The NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, and NASCAR, all of them had to have an eye on how the UFC approached and handled the first major human-centric sporting event in the United States since the new coronavirus shuttered much of the country nearly two months ago. The UFC created a 25-page document to address health and safety protocols, which included disinfecting the octagon between bouts and mandating tests and masks for nearly everyone in attendance. The spotlight only intensified when one fighter, Jacaré Souza, and two of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 a day before the stacked card. Souza was pulled from the fight and removed from the hotel where hundreds of UFC employees are staying this week. The UFC has two more fight nights scheduled this week in Jacksonville, beginning Wednesday, and plans to administer more than 1,000 more coronavirus tests for everyone scheduled to take part. “However it was handled this week, this was our first week,” White said. “It will only get better. And we can share what we learned here doing three events with other sports leagues who are reaching out to us and asking.” Five hours after President Trump congratulated UFC for restarting the sports world, Justin Gaethje stunned heavily favored Ferguson in the finale. Gaethje earned a TKO in the fifth and final round of the headliner that was deemed an interim lightweight title bout. The stacked card saw 33-year-old Henry Cejudo, with blood gushing from his forehead and running down his chest, defend his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz and then announce his retirement in the middle of the octagon. The event also included heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou pummeling another opponent, and former welterweight champion and fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone losing his fourth straight. Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy won for the sixth time in eight fights, taking a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Yorgan De Castro of Fall River in a heavyweight bout. Also on the card, Methuen’s Calvin Kattar (21-4) stopped Jeremy Stephens (28-18) in the second round after consecutive elbow blows, one standing and another on the ground.

Soccer