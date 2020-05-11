Adults can ‘feel like a kid again’ in new summer camp reality series

Boston event planner Sophia D’Angelo took her expertise to a weekend job last year at Camp Getaway, a summer camp especially for adults located in Kent., Conn. As a perk, the position also landed her a spot on the new “ Camp Getaway ” reality show, which airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on Bravo. The series captured D’Angelo and other Getaway staffers staging elaborate costume parties and treating guests to plenty of outdoor fun. With camp season in question due to the pandemic, the show might be as close as viewers can get to the nostalgic summer tradition this year. We caught up with D’Angelo via phone recently to ask about the show.

Advertisement

A. I knew they were looking for someone who had an events background. They do these super elaborate theme parties every night and guests are made aware of the party’s theme before they come, so they have plenty of time to get together a great costume. I’m used to creating experiences at different venues, but being at camp it was a huge big boathouse near the water, which was a big blank canvas. We were able to fully transform the space into whatever the theme was.

Q. What was your job at camp? And your role on the show?

A. Social coordinator. It’s this huge camp with hardworking and kind staff that keeps everything running from April to October, but they have social coordinators for the weekends. The social coordinator’s job is leading a few events every day. Maybe you’re hiking or taking people on a bike ride, or teaching them archery or ropes courses. But the biggest part of the job is to keep everyone engaged and happy. A couple of guests come solo every weekend, which is really cool, and it’s your job as social coordinator to make sure everyone is included and it’s not awkward.

Advertisement

Q. Tell me about the campers.

A. Every weekend 300 to 350 people came from mostly the tri-state and New England area. Every weekend it’s all-new campers, but you do see repeat guests. It’s rare that people only come once because it’s such a unique and fun experience. It’s the only place I’ve been in my adulthood where you really get to feel like a kid again.

Q. What was the draw of working at an adult summer camp?

A. It seemed like such a great divergence from my crazy, hectic, work-life in the city. I got to be outside, but I really got to utilize and keep growing my skills in event planning. The escape is what really drew me to this; you’re on a 300-acre, beautiful camp, you don’t have your cellphone, you don’t turn on a TV all weekend, you pretty much only listen to live music because they have so many great bands, and it’s just total escape from reality.

Q. Tell me about filming the show.

A. There was definitely some drama. Everyone was working super hard and super long days. I had never been in front of a camera before, so it definitely was a new experience. But by the second week, you forget they’re there.

Interview was edited and condensed. Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GraceMGriffin