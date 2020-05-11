Jordan Hall to remain closed until June 2021

During the academic year, Jordan Hall hosts student recitals as well as a steady schedule of rental concerts and shows by outside groups. The closure leaves the Celebrity Series Boston , which just announced its 2020-2021 lineup last week, without a venue for at least a dozen performances next season. It also forces the mid-size period orchestra Boston Baroque to rethink plans for 2020-21.

Jordan Hall, the historic concert hall located at Boston’s New England Conservatory, will remain closed until June 2021. The school shared its plans on Friday afternoon with arts organizations that regularly present performances at the venue.

“We consider Jordan Hall a musical home and where we perform the vast majority of our season,” said Boston Baroque executive director Jennifer Hughes via phone on Monday. “Right now, we don’t have a venue.” The organization responded by immediately pulling all tickets for its 2020-21 season from the website.

Jordan Hall is the first major Boston venue to face such a long closure, perhaps foreshadowing additional shutdowns elsewhere in the city. So far, most Massachusetts museums, concert halls, and theaters have signaled their hope to reopen late summer or fall. On April 30, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced plans for its 2020-21 season at Symphony Hall, located just one block from Jordan Hall.

Colleges and universities play an outsize role in the Boston arts scene, and these organizations moved quickly to shutter museums and performance venues in mid-March. Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre and Jordan Hall were among the city’s first big venues to close to the general public.

A spokesperson for New England Conservatory didn’t immediately return calls and emails Monday afternoon. But the school has not yet announced plans for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a coronavirus updates tab on its website. “While we do not yet have specific plans to share, I can assure you that the safety and wellness of our community remains our top priority,” wrote NEC president Andrea Kalyn in an April 23 statement. “Our return will be based on the guidance of public health officials.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com or on Twitter at @ditikohli_.