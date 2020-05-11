There’s no music on this playlist, just laughs

Also, nothing off-color. It turns out that excludes a lot of our favorite comedians, and a lot of the ones saying the words we’re using in abundance right now.

First, a few ground rules. No quarantine jokes! Every day is a quarantine joke. And no politics — we’re all in this together.

Need a laugh? Of course you do. We made a little playlist to help you fire up the giggle machine.

Anyway, we made a playlist. Short and sweet, and silly. Because we’re all getting a little dotty. Might as well lean into it.

Aparna Nancherla, “First Things First”: Her thing is, she’s prone to depression. She’ll cheer you right up.

John Mulaney, “Easy Not to Do Things”: Here the former “SNL” writer gives you permission not to participate. Don’t listen to him.

Maria Bamford, “What I Worship”: Like we said, nothing divisive. Her church-going mom tells Maria, “Whatever you think about all the time, that is what you worship.” Which inspires a Holy Roller sermon involving Diet Coke and People magazine.

W. Kamau Bell, “My Secret Hope for Native Americans”: The host of “United Shades of America” is an equal-opportunity satirist.

Steven Wright, “Shopping Carts”: One of the tracks on this album begins with a joke about getting an MRI. What we wouldn’t give to see a Steven Wright brain scan.

Patton Oswalt, “The Limits of Dancing”: Another comedian setting a fine example for his kid.

Al Madrigal, “Halloween Payback”: Had it up to here with the neighbors? Here’s a bit of friendly advice.

Gary Gulman, “Walrus”: The pride of Peabody pays tribute to the mindless beauty of getting wrapped up in a nature documentary. The walrus looks like something God built at the last minute, he jokes: “Oh, this is due tomorrow?”

Jim Gaffigan, “Donuts”: Gaffigan is a master, but inside of a doughnut, he’s truly in his element.

Kelly MacFarland, “Home Haircut”: One of New England’s best club comics addresses a subject we’re suddenly all too familiar with.

Rodney Dangerfield, “What’s In a Name”: The almost-true story of how Jack Roy became Rodney Dangerfield. All due respect.

Steve Martin, “Closing”: He’ll leave you with a word about the power of laughter. We, too, would like to thank each and every one of you, one at a time.



