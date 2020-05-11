Watch: ‘The Office’ cast reunites for Zoom wedding on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

Love was the theme in this week’s episode of “Some Good News," John Krasinski’s YouTube series meant to shed light on the good that’s happening around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasinski, a Newton native, provided his weekly thread of sure-to-make-you smile videos, plus a weather update — this week with Emma Stone — before delving into a special segment that always includes at least one surprise. Fans of the “The Office" will not be disappointed.

Spotlighting a Maryland couple who recently re-enacted an engagement from “The Office" where Krasinki’s character, Jim, proposes to Jenna Fischer’s character, Pam, Krasinski congratulated the couple via Zoom, and then offered to officiate their wedding right then and there as a newly ordained minister.