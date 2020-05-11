When a TV show makes a bad first impression

A. You are not the first person to write to me about not liking the Netflix show after having watched the first episode. And, you know, “Never Have I Ever” just may not be the right fit for you. It is a teen coming-of-age story, and a comedy, and it is at times farcical and filled with some familiar tropes about teen sex and high school hierarchies. One reader who is originally from India wrote that he was horrified after the first episode because of the Indian stereotypes.

However, it’s not uncommon for the first episode to be the worst episode in a series. Some shows arrive fully realized (“Modern Love” did, along with “Freaks & Geeks” and “Friday Night Lights,” for example) but more often, a show finds itself as it moves forward. For one thing, when a “pilot” is produced, it’s usually the sample that’s being used to sell the series to a network, and it’s often overstuffed with story setup to indicate where it all will be going. By the time the pilot gets picked up and goes into production, the concept has been improved for subsequent episodes (or, sadly, the opposite; there are strong pilots that, after a network’s involvement, lose their magic).

And, regardless of network input, I think it’s often the case that the writers see what works and generate toward those things as they pen new episodes. They see what the actors bring to their roles, and write with them in mind. It all gels as it evolves. In recent years, I’ve had to warn readers a number of times to push past the first episodes if they want a better sense of a show. I love Netflix’s “Sex Education,” but the first episode is over the top and doesn’t represent the emotionally wise series that comes after it. Netflix’s “Master of None” is a very special show, as Aziz Ansari tells his stories inventively and sharply — but that first episode of the series left me cold. Hulu’s “High Fidelity” felt like work to me until episode five, when it shook off some of the narcissism of Zoe Kravitz’s Rob and took off. I was fascinated by the first episode of “Black Mirror” — you know, the one with the pig — but I heard from many readers who gave up on the entire brilliant series because of it.

As “Never Have I Ever” develops across it 10 episodes, and more aspects of the characters emerge, and the amazing lead performance by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan grows in charm and intelligence, and as the theme of unexpressed grief becomes more central, it gets better. And, by the way, you’ll have to stay with it until the end to fully understand why John McEnroe is the narrator.

