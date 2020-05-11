Top Places to Work nominations extended

If your company has been too distracted by, oh, let’s see, a global pandemic, to submit a nomination for the Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work rankings, we get it. So we’ve pushed back the nominating deadline to July 10 to give you some extra time.

More than 200 companies that recognize the need to give their employees something positive to focus on, especially now, have already signed up for the program.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts — public, private, nonprofit, government — can participate. Employees will be given an anonymous 24-question survey to evaluate their workplaces, divided into four size categories, and the Globe’s research partner, Energage, will compile the results and determine the rankings. The winners will be featured in a special Boston Globe magazine section in the fall.