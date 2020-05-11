Club Passim keeps the folk coming

Cambridge’s Club Passim may be closed for now, but you can still enjoy live music streamed through the club’s Facebook page. This month’s artists include Rachel Sumner, Jim Infantino, Honeysuckle, Liz Longley, and many more. All shows are free, but donations are welcome. (You can also check out past shows archived on the club’s Facebook page.) Over Memorial Day weekend, Passim embraces summer with the online Campfire Festival, a new iteration of its annual event. You can see performances by some of the region’s best up-and-coming artists and help celebrate Boston’s vibrant music scene. Performances will run every day from 5 to 8 p.m. Details can be found at www.passim.org/stream.



