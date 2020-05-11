Norfolk Aggie shares its bounty

Thompson and Forsyth teach plant science at the school, and their students had been growing the plants since the beginning of the year. After the school sent students home because of the coronavirus outbreak, head groundskeeper Pat Collins took care of the plants. In the past, Norfolk Aggie would hold a spring plant sale that would bring in around $20,000 for school programming. Not this year.

Late last week, Jeff Thompson, a teacher at Walpole’s Norfolk County Agricultural High School, loaded 100 planters full of flowers and ornamental plants into a school bus and set off to deliver them to first responders at Norwood Hospital. Fellow teacher Nicole Forsyth followed suit, bringing 50 planters to employees at Walpole Fire Department and 50 more to Walpole Police Department.

“It’s a negative thing that we lost the opportunity to have the students make that money for their programs, activities, and events,” Thompson said. “We decided the best thing to do would be to develop a plan to use all of the greenhouse plants in the most effective way.”

Before the pandemic, the school applied for a grant to create a Farm to School program. Though grant funding was put on hold because of the virus, Thompson and other plant science educators went forward with a three-step community relief effort called Aggie Abundance. Donation of plants to first responders was the first step.

Thompson has already begun step two, planting seeds the school had on hand in the now-empty greenhouse. Once the seedlings sprout, Thompson has planned a giveaway in lieu of the plant sale. Scheduled for May 20-22, the school’s staff, students, and their families will be able sign up to pick up their plants.

“We believe that there’s going to be some food insecurities and shortages of food,” Thompson said, noting the still-increasing unemployment rate in the state. “There’s a lot of families right now that have been displaced or out of work or underemployed.”

The last stage of the initiative will be a victory garden on the school’s grounds with weekly harvest offerings. Each summer, groundskeepers designate a section of the campus for a pumpkin patch. This year, however, that plot will become a community garden of sorts maintained by teachers and volunteers.

Currently germinating in the plant science greenhouse are seeds for eggplant, squash, potatoes, tomatoes, and leafy greens. Each week, the vegetables harvested will be offered to the Norfolk Aggie community. Any left over will be donated to the Walpole food pantry.

“This is going to be an adventurous undertaking, but we believe it will be a lot of fun and we’ll be able to help a lot of people,” Thompson said.