Brookline to replace 109-year-old footbridge

Brookline plans to demolish and replace the Davis Path Pedestrian Footbridge starting the end of May.

The 109-year-old footbridge spanning MBTA Green Line tracks in Brookline Village was closed to the public by the town on April 11 after an engineering consultant concluded its structural condition made it a potential hazard. Officials said after further study, it was determined that reinforcing the bridge would not adequately address the structural flaws so the best option was to raze it and build a new one.

The three-phase project will begin with demolition of the existing bridge later this month, expected to take about a week. The second phase, the length of which is undetermined, involves design and construction of a temporary bridge. The third phase, design and construction of the new permanent bridge, is expected to take several years to complete.