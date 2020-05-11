Cambridge man’s search for justice for brother slain in Australia results in arrest

The death of Scott Johnson, who was gay, was initially dismissed by investigators as a suicide. Three years ago, however, his death was reclassified as a gay hate killing. The case became a symbol of the violence faced by gay people in Australia during the 1980s and 1990s and police indifference to such crimes.

Steve Johnson , 61, who lives near Harvard Square, said he learned Monday of the arrest in the case of his brother, Scott, as officers in New South Wales closed in on the suspect, who was described as a 49-year-old man.

A Cambridge man’s decades-long quest for answers in the murder of his brother, whose naked body was found at the bottom of seaside cliff near Sydney, Australia, in 1988, reached a dramatic climax late Monday as police there said they had made an arrest in the case.

In a video released by police in New South Wales, Johnson said investigators believe the suspect is responsible for killing Scott, 27, who was studying for a doctorate in mathematics at Australian National University when he fell 140 feet to his death.

“This is a very emotional day,” Steve Johnson said in the video. The arrest, he said, holds special significance for the gay community.

“Scott had come to symbolize the many dozens of other gay men who lost their lives in the 1980s and nineties in a world full of anti-gay prejudice and hatred,” he said.

The police announcement didn’t reveal the name of the suspect, but it included video of a handcuffed man being escorted from a brick residence in the company of three investigators wearing plain clothes. The suspect’s face was obscured in the video.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. local time Tuesday ― still Monday in Boston ― in Lane Cove, a Sydney suburb. Investigators were executing a search warrant at nearby home, and a forensic search was being conducted at North Head, the scenic spot where Scott Johnson died.

“Making that phone call this morning is a career highlight – Steve has fought so hard for so many years, and it has been an honour be part of his fight for justice,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a statement.

Steve Johnson traveled to Australia in March to help police announce he was doubling a reward to 2 million Australian dollars for information that could solve the murder. In December 2018, the New South Wales government set aside 100,000 Australian dollars for the reward and later increased its contribution to 1 million Australian dollars.

Johnson propelled his younger brother’s case into prominence in Australia by drawing upon his tenacity, will, and love for the sibling with whom he grew up in the Los Angeles area.

He traveled repeatedly to Australia to press for attention for the case and hired lawyers and investigators to look for answers. Johnson financed the effort with the fortune he amassed in 1996 when a technology company he co-founded was sold to AOL for $100 million. He is now a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Johnson thanked Fuller and Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans, who leads the task force assigned to the case.

“I think Commissioner Fuller and the New South Wales police and DCI Yeomans are speaking to the gay community to say that times have changed — a recognition that all of us deserve equal protection and justice under the law and equal standing with each other without prejudice,” he said.

Australian police had for years turned a blind eye to gay and transgender hate crimes, advocates there say, and a 2018 report by a gay rights organization prompted New South Wales lawmakers to reexamine the handling of such cases.

An initial 1989 inquest ruled Scott Johnson’s death a suicide.

Then in 2005, a police investigation looked at gay hate crimes during the 1980s and 1990s in New South Wales and found officers treated the violence with indifference.

Seven years later, a second inquest overturned the suicide finding in Scott Johnson’s case and recommended police revisit the matter. In 2017, a third inquest into the death found that Johnson was the victim of a hate crime. The New South Wales Police Force assembled a team, called Strike Force Welsford, to re-examine the case.

Steve Johnson said in the video released Monday that his brother would be “very happy to see how far the gay community has come in 30 years toward living openly and freely as Scott believed everyone should."

He reflected on what it means to learn this news during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank everyone who’s worked so hard to bring this great news today, particularly at a time during this pandemic when we all need to know that every single life matters,” Johnson said.

As the video concluded, Johnson turned right, put his hand to his forehead, and walked away from the camera in silence.





























