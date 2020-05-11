The coronavirus is screwing up our Census count

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I wish the Michael Jordan documentary could go on forever. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 11,274 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, and 422 residents had died. There were 283 people in the hospital, 70 in intensive care, and 52 were on ventilators.

It’s time to have a talk about the Census.

While the coronavirus has rightfully occupied every moment of our time for most of the last three months, one unintended consequence of the public health crisis is that it has pushed Rhode Island’s aggressive campaign to count every resident this year into the background.

The numbers suggest the virus is winning. Rhode Island’s 56.3 percent household response rate is below the national rate of 58.5 percent, placing us at No. 31 in the country, according to this nifty dashboard published by the US Census Bureau.

As of Saturday, about 280,000 Rhode Island households had responded to the survey, which you can fill out online. But only Warwick, East Providence, and Cranston had response rates higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, already hard-to-count communities like Central Falls (35.5 percent) and Providence (42.5 percent) are lagging far behind the rest of the country. The results are keeping advocates awake at night.

“The pandemic has caused a variety of challenges to Census outreach,” said John Marion, the executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. “Much of the outreach was based on in-person contact at community events and that’s not possible for the time being.”

Marion said many of the community partner organizations that were leading the charge to count every Rhode Islander “have shifted gears to responding to basic needs in light of the pandemic," but they have tried to continue reminding people to fill out their Census forms. He said online events and phone banking are also becoming a top priority.

Remember, Rhode Island was already close to losing one of its two seats in the US House of Representatives in 2022 because the population isn’t growing as fast as states in the South and West. Some advocates fear that will cost the state billions of dollars in federal funding in the long run.

Among New England states, Rhode Island still ranks ahead of Maine and Vermont, which have response rates below 50 percent. Connecticut and Massachusetts are both over 60 percent, while New Hampshire checks in at 57.5 percent.

Minnesota ranks best in the country with a 68.7 percent response rate.



