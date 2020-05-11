Films with a Rhode Island accent

Well, you’re stuck at home, so why not look closer to home for entertainment?

So you’ve binged on the “Tiger King,” you’ve seen the latest installment of the Michael Jordan documentary “Last Dance,” and you’re asking yourself: What now?

We’ve compiled lists of movies, books, and music with Rhode Island connections to help you through the coronavirus outbreak: Today we have movies filmed or set here; tomorrow we’ll review books about the state, and Wednesday we’ll feature music with a local melody.

* * * * *

Here are 10 films either set in Rhode Island, filmed in Rhode Island, or both, along with a link and a brief description from the IMDb (Internet Movie Database). Funny and sad, inspiring and disturbing, they will help you get through until the Avon reopens.

“Reversal of Fortune”

Rhode Island was the setting for one of the nation’s most notorious criminal cases when socialite Claus von Bulow was retried and acquitted of attempting to murder his wealthy wife, Martha “Sunny” von Bulow, at their Clarendon Court mansion in Newport. The 1990 film “Reversal of Fortune” starred Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons, who received that year’s Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance. From IMDb: “Wealthy Sunny von Bülow lies brain-dead, husband Claus guilty of attempted murder; but he says he’s innocent and hires Alan Dershowitz for his appeal.”

“High Society”

In the 1956 film “High Society,” characters played by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby try to woo Grace Kelly’s character in the Newport mansion known as Clarendon Court, which was then owned by Mae Cadwell Hayward and later purchased by ... wait for it ... Claus and Sunny von Bulow. IMDb: “A spoiled heiress must choose among three suitors: her jazz musician ex-husband, a stuffy businessman, and an undercover tabloid reporter."

“Bleed for This”

Fans of Vinny Paz -- the “Pazmanian Devil,” the Rhode Island boxer formerly known as Vinny Pazienza -- will enjoy a second round of the 2016 film “Bleed for This.” Filming took place in two truly Rhode Island locales -- the Twin River casino in Lincoln and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. IMDb: “The inspirational story of World Champion Boxer Vinny Pazienza who, after a near fatal car crash which left him not knowing if he’d ever walk again, made one of sport’s most incredible comebacks.”

“Ice Kings”

This reporter played basketball at a hockey school, so while shooting foul shots in a nearly empty gym, he could hear the crowd roar for some of the teams featured in the 2006 documentary “Ice Kings.” IMDb: “The story of the hockey team at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, which, with 26 consecutive state championship victories, stands as the greatest high school sports program in history.”

“Dumb and Dumber”

Rhode Island’s own Farrelly brothers, Peter and Bobby, concocted the 1994 story of “Dumb and Dumber” -- a pair of dim friends from Providence who take a cross-country trip to Aspen, Colo. Scenes at the start of the movies were filmed in Rhode Island, including shots of the skyline and the Big Blue Bug. IMDb: “After a woman leaves a briefcase at the airport terminal, a dumb limo driver and his dumber friend set out on a hilarious cross-country road trip to Aspen to return it.”

“There’s Something About Mary”

Another hit movie by the Farrelly brothers, 1998’s “There’s Something About Mary," includes a scene shot at The Hot Club, with the iconic Manchester Street power station in Providence as a backdrop. IMDb: “A man gets a chance to meet up with his dream girl from high school, even though his date with her back then was a complete disaster.”

“Dan in Real Life”

Steve Carell plays the lead role in “Dan in Real Life,” a 2007 film that centers on a family reunion in Rhode Island. Much of it was filmed in a summer house known as Riven Rock in Jamestown, and the opening scene was filmed at Seven Stars Bakery on Hope Street in Providence. IMDb: “Dan Burns is a newspaper advice columnist, a widower, and single parent to his three girls, living in Northern New Jersey. The family takes a trip to the rambling, Rhode Island home of his parents for an annual family gathering.”

“The Witches of Eastwick”

Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer star in “The Witches of Eastwick,” a 1987 film set in the fictional Rhode Island town of Eastwick. Plans called for filming in Little Compton, but controversy over whether its United Congregational Church should be involved led producers to film in Cohasset, Mass. IMDb: “Three single women in a picturesque village have their wishes granted, at a cost, when a mysterious and flamboyant man arrives in their lives.”

“American Buffalo”

Dustin Hoffman and Dennis Franz star in the 1996 film, “American Buffalo.” The film was shot on location in Pawtucket, the hometown of director Michael Corrente. IMDb: “Long-repressed feelings of bitterness and betrayal explode when three inner-city losers plot the robbery of a valuable coin in a seedy second-hand junk shop.”

“41”

In 2003, pyrotechnics at a concert ignited a blaze at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, claiming 100 lives. The 2007 documentary “41” tells the story of the youngest victim. IMDb: “A community theater in the small city of Woonsocket gathered together to perform a play written by the fire’s youngest victim close to the end of his life -- a play that many felt could only be described as prophetic. ‘41’ tells the story of Nicky O’Neill, the young actor, writer, and musician who left the world at age 18 but who left behind a message.”

Still looking for more movies with a Rhode Island accent?

Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film and Television Office, has come up with a list of movies filmed in Rhode Island. Here are links to 20 of those films.

“27 Dresses”

“Almost Mercy”

“Amistad”

“Evening”

“Federal Hill”

“The Great Gatsby” (1974)

“Hachiko: A Dog’s Story”

“Infinitely Polar Bear”

“Irrational Man”

“Meet Joe Black”

“Me, Myself & Irene”

“Midnighters”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“November Criminals”

“Pell”

“The Polka King”

“The Purge: Election Year”

“Underdog”

“Vault”

“The Wrong Todd”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com