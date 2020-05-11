Hingham cancels July Fourth festivities due to coronavirus

The Fourth of July will take place this year without Hingham’s hallmark parade, road race, and fireworks celebration as organizers decided the health of participants and spectators in the era of COVID-19 outweighed tradition.
“It’s a disappointment, but it really was a no-brainer because we couldn’t risk the safety of everybody,” said Jim Murphy, chairman of Hingham’s Fourth of July Parade Committee.
Murphy said that between 20,000 and 25,000 typically watch the parade, and close to 1,500 people take part in it. The route stretches from Hingham High School, along Main Street, through Hingham Square.
More than 1,800 people ran in last year’s Fourth of July road race, and this year would have been the 61st continuous year for the event, which is run by the town Recreation Department.
While last year’s fireworks in Hingham Harbor ― financed and run by the Hingham Lion’s Club ― were canceled because of a lack of volunteers, in the past the extravagant display has drawn up to 15,000 people from around the region.
Murphy said that the three events’ organizers made the decision to cancel in consultation with the fire and police chiefs, Board of Health, and other local officials.
