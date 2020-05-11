Maine reports 1 death, 26 new cases of coronavirus

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and an additional 26 new coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 65 and case count to 1,462.

The latest coronavirus-related death was reported in Cumberland County, with the county’s death toll rising to 31, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most deaths in Maine, followed by Waldo County with 14, Kennebec with eight, York with eight, Androscoggin with two, Franklin with one, and Hancock with one.

Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 714 confirmed, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 262 cases and 110 cases, respectively.