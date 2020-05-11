Man arrested for alleged domestic assault in Dorchester

The woman told officers a “verbal dispute” transpired between the couple as they sat in a vehicle, and the suspect exited the car and aimed a gun at her, the statement said.

In a statement, police said the violence unfolded 6:47 p.m., when officers were called to Mascot Street for a report of a person with a gun. When police arrived, the alleged victim said she’d been attacked by her companion after the two met up to smoke pot, according to the statement.

Boston police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman, punched her and threw a glass bottle at her, and dragged her on the pavement by her hair during a harrowing domestic violence incident in Dorchester, authorities said.

“The victim stated she and the suspect engaged in a physical altercation in which the suspect threw a glass beer bottle at the victim before punching her with a closed fist about the face and body,” the statement said. “The victim stated the suspect then grabbed the victim by her hair and dragged her across the ground into the middle of the street before he fled the area on foot.”

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics, according to police.

Officers located the suspect in the area of Woodrow Avenue and Wollaston Terrace, the statement said. He was ordered to stop but kept walking behind a vehicle, and police heard “the sound of a metallic object hitting the ground,” the release said.

The man, whom police declined to name due to domestic violence privacy laws, was taken into custody on charges of carrying a loaded firearm; possession of a large capacity firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, to wit firearm; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, to wit glass bottle; assault on a family/household member; and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, according to the statement.

He’s slated for arraignment Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court.

Authorities and advocates say domestic violence has spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Sunday she believes many cases of domestic violence and child abuse and neglect are going unreported because victims are confined to their homes during the health crisis.

Speaking to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Rollins said there’s been an increase in domestic violence cases in the county during the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But she believes even more people who are being victimimized in their homes.

“We believe it’s even higher than the uptick we’ve seen, because with the fact that we’re all in our homes, this is a ticking time bomb, essentially, for victims of domestic violence, children who are abused and neglected,” Rollins said on the television program. “We’ve seen a large decline in the calls coming in for abuse and neglect of children, and we know that’s not true.”

In March, as the pandemic intensified, Boston police put out a list of a list of resources victims can turn to in times of trouble.

“Make no mistake, you are not alone and no one deserves to be abused,” police said at the time. “To those in need of help, there are resources available to you. Please reach out if you, or someone you know, is in need of help or safety planning.”

In addition to calling 911 during emergencies, police said, people can also submit anonymous tips to the department’s the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME (27463).

And, cops said at the time, groups offering assistance include the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence, Association of Haitian Women in Boston/ Asosiyasyon Fanm Ayisyen nan Boston (AFAB), Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC), Casa Myrna Vasquez, and Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS).

More recently, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced in April that services are available around the clock for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse who may be struggling under the stay-at-home advisory.

“This is a critical time, especially to survivors,” Polito said at the time. “Know that you are not alone and that there are resources available to help you.”

SafeLink, the Commonwealth’s statewide, 24/7, toll-free and confidential domestic violence hotline, will now provide support to survivors of sexual assault, as well. The SafeLink hotline -- (877) 785-2020 – will serve as a centralized number for survivors of domestic or sexual assault to get help and advocacy.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.