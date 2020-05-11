fb-pixel

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in East Bridgewater

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated May 11, 2020, an hour ago

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in East Bridgewater on Monday, officials said in a statement.

Police and fire officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 457 Central St. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Toyota Highlander

The man, an East Bridgewater resident, was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The driver of the car, a 73-year-old Bridgewater man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the statement.

The road will be closed until further notice as crews repair a telephone pole that was broken during the crash.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation by East Bridgewater police.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.