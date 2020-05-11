Man seriously injured after being hit by car in East Bridgewater

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in East Bridgewater on Monday, officials said in a statement.
Police and fire officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 457 Central St. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Toyota Highlander
The man, an East Bridgewater resident, was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.
The driver of the car, a 73-year-old Bridgewater man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the statement.
The road will be closed until further notice as crews repair a telephone pole that was broken during the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by East Bridgewater police.
