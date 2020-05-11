Mass. transportation chief is seeing the ‘beginning of travel’

Massachusetts has not reopened the businesses that it ordered closed in late March, but residents are starting to get out and about more as potential cases of “quarantine fatigue” set in, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Monday.

Pollack said travel is generally down 50 to 70 percent in Massachusetts and said the Department of Transportation and the governor’s reopening advisory board are using a new data set -- a county-by-county estimate of vehicle miles traveled -- to track travel and understand how travel is being affected by the pandemic.

“This actually estimates even deeper reductions in travel ... indicating a 70 to 80 percent statewide reduction in travel from a baseline in January,” Pollack, who serves on the reopening advisory board, said Monday during a joint meeting of the MassDOT Board of Directors and MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board.