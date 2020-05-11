Memorial Day Flag Garden in Boston Common canceled due to coronavirus; group asks residents to hang flags at home

Instead of the sea of red, white, and blue usually seen in the Common, the goal of the initiative is to move the color to homes and businesses across the state as residents print out and display the makeshift flag provided by Military Heroes, which hosts the annual event that has taken place for the past decade, on windows at their homes or businesses.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund is asking residents to honor fallen service members from their homes in place of the annual Memorial Day Flag Garden in the Boston Common, which has been canceled for the safety of volunteers during the pandemic.

“We know how much the families we serve, our dedicated volunteers and the public will miss the full-scale Boston Common flag garden but we’re asking them to throw that energy into making sure we hang as many or more flags across the state to honor the fallen,” said Diane Nealon, executive director of the MMHF, in a statement.

Over 37,000 flags have been planted in the Common by more than 500 volunteers annually for the last 10 years, a symbol honoring every fallen Massachusetts service member dating back to the Revolutionary War, the group said.

The Military Heroes Fund is asking people to print out the flag, hang it on windows from May 21 to May 25, take a selfie with the flag, or make a short video talking about the importance of Memorial Day, and post it on social media with the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.

