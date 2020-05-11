Off-duty police officer saves dog from burning home in Wareham

Officer Christopher Corner, who had just left the Wareham police station and was off the clock, saw smoke rising from the trailer park as he drove down Cranberry Highway, police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers received multiple 911 calls about a fire at the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park, police said.

An off-duty police officer rescued a dog from a burning mobile home in Wareham Friday afternoon, Wareham Police said in a statement.

Corner turned into the park and found a burning mobile home. Neighbors had forced open one of the doors and Corner quickly went into the home to see if anyone was still inside, police said.

He rescued a dog from the burning home and provided first responders with information about the fire over the radio until they arrived at the scene, police said.

“Chris jumped into action even after working a double shift on patrol," Wareham Chief of Police John Walcek said in the statement. "He is an excellent police officer who gives 100 percent all of the time.”

The dog was unharmed and later reunited with its owner.

Onset Firefighter Matt Parrish said crews left the scene by 11 p.m. He said the home, which is located at 3024 Cranberry Highway lot three, is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.