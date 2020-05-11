Officer uses electronic mating call to help capture fugitive peacock from Franklin Park Zoo

Thanks to the quick thinking of one Boston police officer and an electronic mating call, a peacock that had escaped from the Franklin Park Zoo was captured in Roxbury Monday morning, police said.
Around 6 a.m., officers on patrol in Roxbury were approached by a concerned citizen, who told them an animal had escaped from the zoo, Boston police said in a statement.
“Additional officers arrived at the scene and were met by an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful, male peacock,” police said in the statement.
Using his cellphone to look up a peacock mating call, an officer lured the bird into a fenced-in yard and waited for the Boston Animal Control to arrive, police said.
