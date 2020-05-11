Officer uses electronic mating call to help capture fugitive peacock from Franklin Park Zoo

A peacock that had escaped from the Franklin Park Zoo was captured in Roxbury Monday morning by an officer who used an electronic mating call to lure the bird into a fenced-in yard. Boston Police Department

Thanks to the quick thinking of one Boston police officer and an electronic mating call, a peacock that had escaped from the Franklin Park Zoo was captured in Roxbury Monday morning, police said.

Around 6 a.m., officers on patrol in Roxbury were approached by a concerned citizen, who told them an animal had escaped from the zoo, Boston police said in a statement.