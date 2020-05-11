Salem plans pop-up art installations with chalk murals

Salem has launched a spring public arts initiative to help lift the spirit of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also intended to support local artists, the effort involves a series of pop-up art installations and projects across the city and virtually, through the end of June. Art Spring includes Chalk Art Saturdays, an initiative in which four local artists commissioned by the city are creating eight chalk art murals at different locations Saturdays to the end of June.

Each mural will be accompanied by a “thought prompt” encouraging residents to create their own chalk art in front of their homes. Other Art Spring programs announced to date include the city’s planned commissioning of four Salem artists to create fiber art installations — sculptures made of yarn ― at different locations Sunday mornings from May 24 to June 28, and the creation of two walking tour maps showing the locations of public art and historical monuments in Salem.