Somerville is hosting virtual meetings about city’s response to pandemic

Somerville is holding a series of virtual town meetings to inform residents about local COVID-19 impacts and the city’s response to the pandemic.
Five sessions are planned, one for the whole community and four for specific groups, all to be hosted on the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
Residents can watch and participate by joining the session online on Zoom; calling in by phone; submitting questions in advance via an online form or by dialing 311, or watching afterwards on Somerville’s YouTube or cable access channels.
The series was set to kick off Tuesday, May 12, with Seniors Town Hall, to be followed by a Spanish Language Town Hall on Wednesday, May 13, the General Audience Town Hall on May 19, and a Parents Town Hall on May 21, all from 7 to 8 p.m.
The series will conclude with a Youth Town Hall at a time to be determined. For more information, go to somervillema.gov/virtualtownhall or call 311.
