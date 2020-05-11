Somerville is hosting virtual meetings about city’s response to pandemic

Somerville is holding a series of virtual town meetings to inform residents about local COVID-19 impacts and the city’s response to the pandemic.

Five sessions are planned, one for the whole community and four for specific groups, all to be hosted on the Zoom teleconferencing platform.

Residents can watch and participate by joining the session online on Zoom; calling in by phone; submitting questions in advance via an online form or by dialing 311, or watching afterwards on Somerville’s YouTube or cable access channels.