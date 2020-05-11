These are the four phases Mass. will use to reopen its economy

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday gave a first look at how Massachusetts will begin to reopen its economy, which has been devastated as the state has come to a near standstill to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Although the four-phased approach Baker announced was fairly vague, he still gave an outline of what each phase would look like.
“Businesses and activities with a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission will open in earlier phases,” state officials posted online. “Public health metrics will determine when the first phase of reopening begins, as well as when it is safe to move into later phases. If public health metrics worsen, the state may need to return to an earlier phase.”
Baker said that “the goal is to begin this process around May 18, but it will be gradual and the facts on the ground will determine if we actually hit that goal.”
Baker did not name specific industries or workplaces in each phase, such as restaurants or hair salons, but said the state does expect to eventually provide that information.
Phase 1: Start
This phase will have limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions.
In this phase, Baker said, industries “more naturally set up” for little face-to-face interactions will be permitted to open with restrictions and strict safety protocols.
Phase 2: Cautious
In this phase, additional industries resume operations with restrictions and capacity limits.
Phase 3: Vigilant
During the third phase, additional industries will resume operations with guidance.
Phase 4: The New Normal
With the development of a vaccine and/or therapy enables the resumption of a “new normal.”
