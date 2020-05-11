These are the four phases Mass. will use to reopen its economy

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday gave a first look at how Massachusetts will begin to reopen its economy, which has been devastated as the state has come to a near standstill to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Although the four-phased approach Baker announced was fairly vague, he still gave an outline of what each phase would look like.

“​​​​​Businesses and activities with a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission will open in earlier phases,” state officials posted online. “Public health metrics will determine when the first phase of reopening begins, as well as when it is safe to move into later phases. If public health metrics worsen, the state may need to return to an earlier phase.”