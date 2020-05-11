Thunderstorms Monday, then a touch of summer later in the week

The highest risk of showers is midday and then later this evening. Some of you west of Route 128 could see a stronger storm this evening as the cold front crosses.

The work week started on a sunny note. The best part of the day is this morning as a warm front and then a cold front approaches the area later today and into the evening. The pattern is finally undergoing some changes with more frequent episodes of warmer weather interspersed with a lingering spring chill.

A few showers are possible Monday as a weather system affects the northeast. COD Weather

As skies clear tonight it will make way for high pressure building in from Southern Canada. When meteorologists say high pressure, we are just talking about the fact that the air in these areas is pushing down in the planet a little more than it is in other adjacent spots. This high will continue to push East Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure as noted by a blue H over western New York keeps us dry during the middle of the week. Tropical Tidbits

Since this system is of Canadian origin, temperatures will be cooler than average. Once again tomorrow night and early Wednesday there is the chance for some frost. While I can’t be a hundred percent sure, I do think this is probably the last time we’re going to have to deal with frost in the forecast at least inside of Route 495 this season. This doesn’t mean we can’t have chilly mornings, but the sub-freezing temperature risk should be coming to an end until the fall.

After that cool start on Wednesday, skies will remain sunny with temperatures getting near 60 in the afternoon — a really pleasant day. On Thursday, sunshine does start, but as another low pressure area approaches from the southwest, clouds and showers will conclude the day if not commence in the evening. This system is the leading edge of much warmer air, which will move in for Friday.

Friday is looking like there may be a touch of summer with temperatures 75 to 80, a bit of humidity, and a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

Our first 80 degree day of spring could occur on Friday. Tropical Tidbits

If all goes according to plan, and we know how well that works, Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the 70s, a gorgeous May day.

I’ll take a stab at the forecast for Sunday, but understand that things can change. There will be cool air trying to push south from Eastern Canada. These systems are called backdoor cold front and can bring a chill to the coastline with temperatures in the 50s while inland areas stay in the 60s or even near 70. It’s always tough to forecast the setup of these fronts a day or two in advance let alone six, so there’s a lot of room for error late in this weekend after our warm day on Saturday.