Two killed in NH house fire

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from home at 516 West Salisbury Road.

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in Salisbury, a town about 40 minutes north of Manchester, officials said.

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a house fire where two people perished Sunday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished with the help of departments from surrounding communities, but two occupants inside could not escape and were found dead, officials said.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office and the Salisbury Fire Department are investigating. The victims, who authorities have not identified, will be examined Monday at Concord (N.H.) Hospital.

No further information was available Sunday night.

