Winner of Bridgewater’s homemade face mask contest wears a smile

“It’s such a sad situation now and I wanted to just make people smile,” said Johnson. “We are forgetting to be happy and cordial and friendly. It’s so strange with no hugs or kisses, and people staying away from each other. I wanted to put a smile out there.”

And the winner is: Patrice Johnson won first place in the town’s contest for the most creative homemade face mask with her design featuring a woman’s broadly smiling face.

The Bridgewater Police Foundation sponsored the contest to encourage people to use face masks, and to help lighten the public’s mood.

Johnson said she learned about the contest just days before the May 4 submission deadline, and googled “women’s smiling faces.” Johnson, who is retired from her cleaning business, said she chose an image that looked like her, “but younger,” printed it out and glued in onto a face mask.

She said she wears the mask when she goes out and gets lots of positive feedback. “I went into Shaw’s and one of the [workers] came out and said, ‘You made my day.’”

The contest drew about 30 submissions, including one modeled by a dog named Miley, according to foundation board member Rebekah Caylor.

Second place went to Lainie Mondeau for her Boston Bruins-themed mask, and third place to Tommy Morin for an inked smile design.

Caylor said all the entries were appreciated. “It was a nice distraction for us and those who participated during these unprecedented times,” she said.

The foundation runs the Bridgewater Police 5K & 1M Kids Fun Run race, which is currently scheduled to be held on Sept. 26, with proceeds going to Project PACK, a group that helps sexual assault victims.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.