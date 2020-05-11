2 killed, 1 hurt in Staten Island home shooting; man taken into custody

NEW YORK — A man and woman were killed and another woman hospitalized after a shooting at a Staten Island home on Monday, and another man seen leaving the scene was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The slain woman, 33-year-old Ana DeSousa, is believed to have been pregnant, police told SiLive.com. Her boyfriend, Alafia Rodriguez, 46, was also killed.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the private residence on Grandview Avenue around 5 p.m. after getting a 911 call of shots fired.