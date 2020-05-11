Kennedy, Castro write letter demanding release of Bristol County video

The lawmakers singled out the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in North Dartmouth, where Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson and his corrections officers clashed with immigrant detainees May 1 over testing for COVID-19. They also called for the public release of all video of the incident.

US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus wrote in a letter to the acting secretary of Homeland Security that ICE detention centers “are historically not equipped to provide adequate medical care.”

Dozens of lawmakers called Monday for the US government to release immigration detainees who are not a threat to public safety, arguing that a recent Bristol County confrontation shows that growing tensions between detainees and guards amid the coronavirus pandemic can lead to excessive use of force.

“If ICE can’t ensure the health and wellbeing of detained individuals and staff, they must immediately begin releasing detainees who pose no threat to public safety,” Kennedy said in a statement.

“As evidenced by the violent altercation at the Immigration Detention Center in Bristol County, ICE facilities are not equipped to provide the medical care necessary in the midst of [a] global health pandemic,” he said. “It is imperative that ICE begin to immediately reduce the detention population numbers and release all footage related to the incident in Bristol County.”

Hodgson said in a phone interview Monday night that the lawmakers were just trying to score political points. “This is nothing more than them looking for a cheap headline to get political traction. Frankly, the only investigation that really ought to be done is of those 48 members and others down there who encourage people to violate the very laws that they made.” ICE officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the May 1 incident, Hodgson and his deputies clashed with 10 immigrant detainees, whose attorneys say they were assaulted and pepper-sprayed after they refused testing and deputies tried to forcibly take them to the facility’s medical center or the solitary confinement unit, which detainees felt was unsafe and unsanitary.

A phone call recorded during the altercation and obtained by the Globe shows that detainees said in Spanish that they were frightened and that Hodgson was “out of control.” Three detainees were taken to a hospital after it was over.

Hodgson, an advocate of strict immigration laws, has said the incident happened when the men refused testing, attacked corrections officers, and caused around $25,000 dollars of equipment damage to the facility. His department acknowledged that members of a tactical team rushed into the facility and used pepper spray and dogs to subdue the detainees.

The day after the altercation in North Dartmouth, ICE released a statement praising Hodgson and his staff for responding “rapidly and professionally to de-escalate a volatile situation, limiting injuries and further damage to the facility and restoring order.”

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered Hodgson to test all detainees and staff within the detention center for the virus.

Citing the differing versions of events described by officials and by detainees, the lawmakers wrote, “It is imperative that you ensure all surveillance footage of this incident is preserved and released publicly to help ensure accountability.”

They also called on ICE to “immediately develop and execute a policy . . . to reassess each person in their custody, on an individual basis, to determine whether they pose a threat to public safety; any individuals not meeting that criteria should be released on recognizance, parole, or with some level of supervision before conditions further deteriorate.”

Other Massachusetts lawmakers who signed the letter include Democratic representatives Jim McGovern of Worcester, Ayanna Pressley of Boston, and Lori Trahan of Lowell.

The lawmakers said that, by ICE’s own count, more than 600 detainees and about 40 agency employees at detention centers have tested positive for the virus. They pointed to published news reports on the deaths of two guards at a Louisiana detention center in late April and of a 57-year-old detainee in San Diego last week. And they cited a recent study suggesting that between 72 percent and 100 percent of detainees could become infected within 90 days.

“In order to protect the health of migrants during this unprecedented crisis and avoid overwhelming local medical facilities,” they wrote, “we urge you to immediately safely and swiftly reduce ICE detention population numbers.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.