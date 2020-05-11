City’s allure peeks through pandemic’s haze

Nonetheless, America witnessed an urban revival as a new millennium began. Memories of mid-century urban decay faded, while suburbia lost its appeal. The Boston Globe heralded the cachet of a city ZIP code, welcoming those millennial creative classes committed to urban ways of life.

Re “The power of cities” by David P. Manfredi and “The thrill of living in Boston is gone” by Tom Keane (Opinion, May 4): Unfortunately, pandemic anxieties will rekindle trepidation that Americans long have harbored about cities. For many Americans, cities have represented congestion, pollution, crime, those unlike oneself, too hurried a life, tolerance of unconventional mores, and intrusive government.

Yet, prior to the pandemic, a partial return to suburbia was underway. Housing unaffordability in thriving cities such as Boston was much to blame, and the millennial generation reached family-rearing phases, when kids, homes, and yards gain appeal over micro-units atop Starbucks.

Such oscillation between city allure and a nest away from city stresses occurs often across American urban history. The pandemic will certainly cause some to seek that haven away. Still, today’s global institutions and economies advance with a metropolitan bias, powered by the concentration of innovation-minded talent, entrepreneurial zeal, and cultural fullness found in cities. Many more will continue to partake of all that than flee for a promise of a safer, if less full, life.

Alex Krieger

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a principal with the firm of NBBJ, a professor of urban design at Harvard University, and author of the book “City on a Hill: Urban Idealism in America from the Puritans to the Present.”





Smart transit decisions will help us emerge from this crisis

How and when will Boston’s economy, health, and quality of life bounce back? Tom Keane may have thrown in the towel (“The thrill of city living is gone”), but it doesn’t have to be that way. Along with more testing, contact tracing, and financial support for millions of our neighbors, a prerequisite to ending this nightmare is the availability of transportation options that don’t jeopardize our health.

Our leaders in the State House and city halls can no longer consider it acceptable for us to wait shoulder to shoulder before stuffing ourselves onto crowded trains and buses. More frequent and less crowded transit service is a must.

We also need more people to feel safe riding bikes and scooters anywhere and everywhere. Boston can join London, Paris, and other cities leading the way to create ample and welcoming spaces to ride. BlueBikes can grow, streets can be redesigned for 20 miles per hour, and e-scooters can become ubiquitous.

We can’t undo the damage that COVID-19 has done, but we can make smart decisions about how we emerge from it. Cleaner air and healthier transportation are good priorities to have.

Harry Mattison

Allston





Cities will go on satisfying basic human need to gather together

Tom Keane’s “The thrill of city living is gone” goes in exactly the wrong direction. The conclusion that recent urbanites are likely to return to their suburban enclaves to escape the pandemic ignores the basic human need to be together, to act in concert to foster a society, to benefit from the serendipity of unplanned encounters and the joys of an unexpected exchange of ideas.

None of us believes that there will not be a vaccine. Social distancing is a necessity now, but it is only temporary. Joan Wickersham’s May 1 column, “Reading the coronavirus pandemic as a loss of innocence,” points out instead that the perspective resulting after a pandemic can give us the opportunity to reset, to better appreciate, protect, and increase the benefits that we had taken for granted.

Advertisement

We will always value being together to share communal events, to expand the public occasions, day and night, that make the 24-hour city a triumph of the inquisitive and variegated urban consciousness.

Todd Lee

Boston

The writer is a former chair of the Urban Design Committee of the Boston Society of Architects and current president of Light Boston Inc.