Coronavirus caveat: Beware easy predictions

When President Trump predicted on May 3 that around 100,000 Americans might die of COVID-19, he contradicted a more dire report (disavowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but carrying its logo) showing 3,000 deaths per day by June 1. Trump may have been influenced by a model prepared by Kevin Hassett, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Since dubbed the “cubic model,” it is by all accounts a travesty of data science, a naive forecast based on extending an existing trend line, the kind of analysis that would get a failing grade in a high school statistics class. Among other issues, the model appeared to predict zero daily deaths by May 15 (although Hassett later said the chart was not meant to be used as a prediction). If the extrapolation were continued, it would imply a negative number of deaths afterwards. It’s the equivalent of concluding that since today was colder than yesterday, we are due for an ice age next week.

Predicting the scale of the coronavirus pandemic is an especially difficult task because the forecasts can be self-defeating: any good news may cause people to take more risks and negate the assumptions about social behavior underlying the model. So a laughably optimistic forecast like the “cubic model” has the impressive potential to prove itself doubly wrong — first as an obvious undercount and then again for encouraging lax behavior that drives the count higher still. But being right or wrong might not have been the point. As the statistical truism goes, all models are wrong, but some are useful. The utility of this particular model was the support it could lend to the narrative that the virus is under control and we can safely reopen the economy. The rosy forecasts are therefore best understood not as predictions but as world-building, the construction of facts that would have to be true to justify a decision already made.