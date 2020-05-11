ICYMI: Madison Park’s woes continue, and other news you might have missed

This week it was revealed that the school, which has been designated as underperforming by the state, is getting its eighth new headmaster in as many years .

It also describes what students at Boston’s Madison Park High School, the city’s only vocational high school, have experienced for eight years.

“Groundhog Day” has been in the news lately, because the movie about a man living the same day over and over again so perfectly encapsulates the experience of living in the coronavirus lockdown that’s now lasted eight weeks.

Brett Dickens, the current headmaster, is out; the headmaster of John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science will temporarily oversee Madison Park while the district looks for a permanent replacement.

The revolving door of leaders not only destabilizes the school; it’s become a way of deflecting accountability. When there’s always a new headmaster, there’s always someone the district can say deserves a chance to turn the school around. Meanwhile, class after class doesn’t get the same level of vocational education that other districts in the state provide their students.

* Take a banana republic, add foreign mercenaries and international intrigue, and you get the plot of a Frederick Forsyth novel. But something similar actually seems to have happened in Venezuela this week, where authorities claim to have thwarted a coup attempt mounted by a tiny group that apparently included US mercenaries. The men attempted to invade in two boats, but were captured by the Venezuelan military.

The Trump administration denies “direct” American involvement. But the administration recently offered a $15 million reward for the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the country’s authoritarian leader. Additionally, the supposed coup organizer, former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau, was photographed in 2018 apparently working as a security guard at a Trump rally. If the administration is found to have links to the failed coup, it’ll only strengthen Maduro’s hand.

* The Supreme Court tossed the convictions of the defendants in the so-called Bridgegate scandal in 2013, finding that it wasn’t illegal when New Jersey state officials purposely inflicted extra traffic on a municipality whose mayor refused to endorse then-governor Chris Christie. In the unanimous decision, Justice Elena Kagan explained that “not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime.” The ruling follows a trend: In recent years, the court has made it much harder for prosecutors to win corruption convictions. But if Bridgegate wasn’t a federal crime, maybe it’s the laws that need to change.