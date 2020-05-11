fb-pixel

AHL cancels remainder of season due to coronavirus pandemic

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2020, 2 hours ago
The Providence Bruins play home games at the Dunkin Donuts Center.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Providence Bruins were on a 13-game unbeaten streak when the AHL's season paused.

That's how it will end for them.

The AHL, the top developmental hockey league, canceled the remainder of its season on Monday.

In a statement, the league said resumption was “not feasible in light of current conditions,” and its focus has shifted to 2020-21.

With 14 regular-season games remaining, the P-Bruins (38-18-6) had the second-best record in the league. They have not won their division since 2013. Their first and only Calder Cup was in 1999.

The news of cancellation means that Jack Studnicka, 21, finishes his first pro season third among AHL rookies in points (23-26--49), tied for 12th overall in the league. He chipped in an AHL-best 7 shorthanded goals.

If and when the NHL resumes, players could be called up to serve as “black aces” during practices, AHL President Dave Andrews said, according to Postmedia.

The most likely candidates to join the Bruins varsity would seem to be forwards Jack Studnicka, Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman, Brett Ritchie and Paul Carey; defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril, and goalie Dan Vladar.


Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports