AHL cancels remainder of season due to coronavirus pandemic

The AHL, the top developmental hockey league, canceled the remainder of its season on Monday.

That's how it will end for them.

The Providence Bruins were on a 13-game unbeaten streak when the AHL's season paused.

In a statement, the league said resumption was “not feasible in light of current conditions,” and its focus has shifted to 2020-21.

With 14 regular-season games remaining, the P-Bruins (38-18-6) had the second-best record in the league. They have not won their division since 2013. Their first and only Calder Cup was in 1999.

The news of cancellation means that Jack Studnicka, 21, finishes his first pro season third among AHL rookies in points (23-26--49), tied for 12th overall in the league. He chipped in an AHL-best 7 shorthanded goals.

Advertisement

If and when the NHL resumes, players could be called up to serve as “black aces” during practices, AHL President Dave Andrews said, according to Postmedia.

The most likely candidates to join the Bruins varsity would seem to be forwards Jack Studnicka, Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman, Brett Ritchie and Paul Carey; defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril, and goalie Dan Vladar.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports