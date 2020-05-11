Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

What to rewatch
Some channel–flipping may be required
Tuesday, May 12
Red Sox-Yankees, July 4, 1983
In a duel of lefties, John Tudor gives up four runs in 7⅔ innings for the Red Sox, and — I suppose this is the more relevant info — Dave Righetti pitches a no-hitter for the Yankees.
MLB Network, noon
Rays-Red Sox, Aug. 29, 2000
The Rays’ Gerald Williams charges Pedro Martinez in the first inning. It’s the closest they would come to hitting him, one way or another, until the ninth inning.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Hawks-Celtics, March 12, 1985
Danny Ainge dishes out 13 assists, tied for the second-most of his career. Oh, and Larry Bird scores 60 points. That’s pretty impressive too.
NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m
