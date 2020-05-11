Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Red Sox-Yankees, July 4, 1983

In a duel of lefties, John Tudor gives up four runs in 7⅔ innings for the Red Sox, and — I suppose this is the more relevant info — Dave Righetti pitches a no-hitter for the Yankees.

MLB Network, noon

Rays-Red Sox, Aug. 29, 2000

The Rays’ Gerald Williams charges Pedro Martinez in the first inning. It’s the closest they would come to hitting him, one way or another, until the ninth inning.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Hawks-Celtics, March 12, 1985

Danny Ainge dishes out 13 assists, tied for the second-most of his career. Oh, and Larry Bird scores 60 points. That’s pretty impressive too.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.