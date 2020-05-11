Jack Dugan, NCAA hockey scoring leader, turns pro and joins Vegas Golden Knights

NCAA leading scorer Jack Dugan agreed Monday to turn pro and join the Vegas Golden Knights. Dugan, 21, was a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights during their first draft in 2017. Because of his age, his NHL entry-level contract beginning next season would be for two years. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward from Pittsburgh had 10 goals and 42 assists for 52 points during his sophomore season at Providence College. Dugan was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the nation’s top college player. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.” Dugan led the NCAA this season with 1.53 points a game, 1.24 assists a game, 22 power-play points and 30 even-strength points.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the draft, signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the deal.

Golf

Stricker adds Ryder Cup assistants

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has asked two-time US captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Stricker previously appointed the last captain, Jim Furyk, to be one of his assistants. The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27 — one week after the rescheduled US Open. “Jim and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win,” Stricker said.

Colleges

UConn signs football TV deal with CBS

The University of Connecticut agreed to a multi-year television deal that will put most of its home football games on CBS Sports Network, the school announced. The university did not disclose the financial details of the deal between CBS and Learfield IMG College, which holds UConn’s athletics multimedia rights, but said it is worth seven figures over four years. Under the contract, the network plans to televise four UConn home games in 2020 (Indiana, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Army) and all home games from 2021-2023. This will be the Huskies’ first season as a football independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference. Most of UConn’s sports teams will be playing in the Big East, which signed a 12-year, $500 million media deal with Fox in 2013 . . . The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams. The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for the 2020-21 season. The remaining factors include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating, a net efficiency based upon strength of opponent and location for all games played. Strength of schedule also has been modernized to reflect a truer measure of how difficult it is to defeat opponents based upon a difficulty score for each game. The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin.

Miscellany

Williamson sued for contract breach

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was sued for breach of contrast last summer by his former agency, Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. That suit followed Williamson’s own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC. In a court filing last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford’s attorneys submitted a list of questions that include asking whether Williamson or anyone on his behalf had sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to sign with Duke . . . The City Football Group, the owners of Manchester City which is run by the Abu Dhabi royal family, bought a second-division Belgian soccer team, Lommel SK, adding a ninth club to their worldwide portfolio. Lommel was sixth in the standings when the Belgian season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team plays in an 8,000-capacity stadium and its biggest achievement was reaching the 2001 Belgian Cup final. The CFG’s clubs also include New York City FC, Melbourne City, Girona, Yokohama F. Marinos, Sichuan Jiuniu FC, Mumbai City FC and Club Atletico Torque. The group also has a “collaboration agreement” with Venezuelan team Atletico Venezuela . . . The highest-ranking soccer official in Ukraine has been the target of FIFA and UEFA investigators regarding millions of dollars in development money paid to his national federation . . . Andrea Rinaldi, a midfielder with Serie A club Atalanta, has died after an aneurysm. He was 19. Rinaldi was part of the youth setup with Atalanta but had been spending this season on loan at Serie D side Legnano, which confirmed the cause of his death on Friday.

