MLB has a plan to bring baseball back. Here’s what has one player concerned

Doolittle pointed out some of the areas that still need to be addressed, such as the lack of a vaccine or effective anti-viral treatments, and included several links from reliable outlets to demonstrate the risks, both short-term and long-term, involved with a resumption of the season. His wife Eireann has a history of respiratory issues .

But pitcher Sean Doolittle of the Washington Nationals took to social media to express concern that the proposal might be overlooking the safety of the players, as well as others who would be affected by a return to to action.

For those craving the return of live sports, the news that Major League Baseball owners are making a proposal to the players’ union that could allow the season to start in July was welcome.

“So how many tests do we need to safely play during a pandemic? And not just tests for players. Baseball requires a massive workforce besides the players; coaches, clubhouse staff, security, grounds crews, umpires, gameday stadium staff, TV & media...we need to protect everyone,” Doolittle wrote.

Here is Doolittle’s thread:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic spoke with players who have underlying health conditions about their concerns. Rockies outfielder David Dahl, who had his spleen removed in May, 2015, said he would be willing to return.

“It’s definitely scary . . . my immune system is pretty bad,” Dahl says. “But I trust the medical experts, the guys with the Rockies, everyone who will be involved that if we do come back and play, we’ll be safe and taking the right precautions to make sure we aren’t at a greater risk.”

Former Red Sox reliever Andrew Miller, now with the Cardinals and a member of the MLBPA’s executive sub-committee, told Rosenthal that safety is paramount.

“There are questions we don’t have answers to. Say we have a great antibody test and we know you’ve carried it before. I don’t think scientists can tell us with confidence what exactly that means right now.

“We don’t know if that means you have immunity. We don’t know if it means you have immunity for the rest of your life, for eight months, for three months. We just don’t know.”





