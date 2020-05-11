Patriots reportedly reach deal with rookie TE Dalton Keene

The Patriots agreed to terms with third-round draft pick Dalton Keene, according to ESPN on Monday.
Keene, a tight end out of Virginia Tech, had 21 catches for 240 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 33 yards last season. A 6-foot-4-inch, 253-pounder, he was taken 101st overall by New England.
Keene is the ninth member of the Patriots’ 10-man draft class to agree to a contract. Second-round pick Kyle Dugger is the only rookie to not have a deal in place.
