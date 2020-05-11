Robert Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl LI ring for charity

Robert Kraft is trying to be a part of history off the football field.

The Patriots owner put his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction as part of the All In Challenge, a fundraiser that has already raised $38 million to feed those in need in an attempt to become the largest digital fundraiser in history.

“What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said in a video posted to Twitter. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 and had 99.6 percent [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.