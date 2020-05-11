Tom Brady disputes report of ‘deteriorating relationship’ with Josh McDaniels

Veteran NFL writer Gary Myers of the New York Daily News — who spent extensive time with the quarterback for the book “Brady vs. Manning” in 2015 — asserted in a series of tweets that Brady was “worn out” by McDaniels and that the quarterback wanted more input into the game plan.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to social media on Monday night to decry a report of a “deteriorating relationship” with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Brady delivered a response on Instagram Monday night, writing “Please stop this nonsense!” and “Please be more responsible with reporting” over a screenshot of the story as reported by Pro Football Talk.

Brady tagged McDaniels in his response with a heart emoji, adding, “19 years together and brothers for life.”

After Brady signed with Tampa Bay, McDaniels paid tribute to Brady.

“I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady,” McDaniels said in a statement released by the team. “He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet, at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships.

“His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career. He represented all of us with class and integrity. We will miss his passion and intensity, his character and wisdom, and his preparation and diligence. I will miss all the meetings, FaceTimes, e-mails and texts in our pursuit of a good play. He always performed his best in the most critical times under the most significant pressure. I have never coached a tougher player in my career.”

For the record, Myers sent out one more Tweet Monday trying to clear the air.

