What spoiled ‘Hollywood’ — spoilers included

Now, though — spoilers ahead — I can be more specific about what didn’t work for me. At first, the Ryan Murphy miniseries, set right after World War II, is relatively easy to watch, thanks largely to its period stylings and the commanding performances by Patti LuPone (Queen of Turbans) and Holland Taylor. After an episode or two, I thought I was going to enjoy “Hollywood” in the way I enjoyed Murphy’s “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which reframed the old-time movie biz with a contemporary understanding of the sexism of the studio system. “Hollywood” promised to be entertaining but with perspective and some wisdom.

Have you reached the end of Netflix’s “Hollywood” yet? In my review, I indicated that I didn’t like the cheerful direction of the story, comparing it unfavorably to the twist at the end of “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood.” But I didn’t want to include spoilers in the piece.

Instead, the story line goes off the deep end, with a blissful fantasy that denies many of the realities and struggles of the time. A gay Black writer and a Black actress make an Oscar-winning movie! A young Rock Hudson falls in love with a Black man and they go public with their relationship! So many of the horrible things that resulted from racism and homophobia and sexism never have to happen! Working at the gas station that doubled as an escort service was a great summer-camp-like experience, and the pimp — I mean hero — who ran it was a great mentor!

Sometimes I like scripts that toy around with history — I admired “The Plot Against America” — but it’s a tricky art. In “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino carefully topped his story with a bittersweet alteration regarding the Tate-LaBianca murders — a 1960s tragedy averted. I found it to be a simultaneously whimsical and profound final twist. But “Hollywood” is sloppy, glib, and sanctimonious about its rosy unreality. At points, it seems to erase all of the pain and heartache — and worse — experienced by those who lived in that time and place under those circumstances. It negates the accomplishments of the pioneers who arrived later in the century to push for diversity and equality. Even if you support its progressive principles, at moments you may get tired of hearing them stated and restated in the script.

Not helping matters are the weak portrayals of the young folks hoping to make it, both the invented characters and the real ones, notably Jake Picking’s painfully dumb Hudson and Katie McGuinness’s self-parodying Vivien Leigh. They’re all vapid and certainly not the people you’d expect to be leading a revolution

