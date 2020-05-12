He’s reading my Reddit posts

Last night on FaceTime it was revealed that he found my anonymous account on Reddit. This has happened before. Last year he found my previous account (where I asked questions about our relationship, which upset him), so I deleted it and made a new one. I have not asked about our relationship since. Yesterday, I made a post asking for advice about something that had nothing to do with him. During our talk, he admitted to seeing the question when I posted it. He told me he’s been checking my account as part of his daily ritual (!!). He said he feels awful about it.

Q. I have made it almost a whole two years of dating my partner without sending you a letter. Maybe it’s the self-isolation or maybe it’s Maybelline, but I need your advice. My partner and I dated for a little over one year in person until I moved far away to chase a career. We’ve had long-distance bliss. Until today.

I went to bed OK only to wake up feeling upset. I felt like he didn’t trust me, that he was crossing boundaries. He said it became his way of checking in on me because I live so far away and am not always open when I go through something difficult. After more arguing, he mentioned how he feels toxic. He doesn’t want to break up; he wants to get through this.

As one of the lucky ones working from home, I was planning to drive out to spend time with him, and have been quarantining myself to ensure I don’t get him sick. Now I’m finding it hard to be as all-in as I was before. I’m debating not going to see him. I keep trying to remember how easy everything was in person. I’m frustrated because he sets expectations for this relationship and consistently falls short himself.

FEELING FOLLOWED

A. Hello to both of you because I assume he’ll probably find this post too.

A few thoughts:

Your entries are public. It’s Reddit, not a diary. Yes, it’s strange that he did the work to find your second account, but it doesn’t sound like the boundaries were clear after your first account was deleted. What promises were made at the time?

I’m not defending his actions here — or yours for that matter — but I have to wonder what he learned from your posts and how it changed the relationship. We all wish some of our letter writers would simply take the letter they wrote to me and pass it to their partner instead. I can’t endorse the way he’s been watching over you, but I do wonder if reading your entries has been a way to stay close while you’re far away.

It’s probably better to focus on what you can learn from this. Now that you know your boyfriend is reading these posts to feel more confident about where you stand, talk to him about other ways to feel reassured. Also, get on the same page about the rules. What part of your life is private?

You say this relationship works when you’re together in person. I can’t endorse visits — I won’t weigh in on when it’s safe to see someone after a quarantine — but whatever choices you make should involve as much face-to-face time as possible (I’m counting virtual meetups). You don’t have to make big decisions while you’re angry. You can have more FaceTime calls to figure out what’s been missing.

This might require more than one conversation. Take your time.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

If you have to have a secret account so that you can have a separate life that you hide from him, then perhaps he has a reason not to trust you. Apparently you don’t trust him. If you trusted him, you would have no reason to have a secret account. JIM-IN-LITTLETON

Your partner doesn’t trust you and Internet stalks you, habitually. Yes, social media is public, not a “diary," but he felt shame and guilt over this, which means he knew he was crossing some sort of line. AUDREYLYN

You’re sending up your own red flags: that you seem to require constant feedback from the Internet about your life. BABYINTHECORNER

Does this long-distance thing have a definite end date? Because if it’s open-ended, perhaps your relationship should end. ENJOY-EVERY-SANDWICH

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.