The Kowloon hopes to add a drive-in movie theater and carhop service this summer

He envisions servers on bicycles toting cocktails and food, plus classic flicks such as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" and “Grease" on a projector. He’ll also play a doo-wop soundtrack to nail the throwback atmosphere.

The landmark Kowloon restaurant celebrates its 70th birthday this year, and owner Bob Wong tells the Globe that he hopes to add a drive-in movie theater and carhop service this summer.

In a world of uncertainty, take solace that on Route 1 in Saugus, some things will never change. In fact, they might even get better.

Wong plans to ask the Saugus Board of Selectmen for permission this week. He says that the town management has typically been supportive of his ideas.

“That’s why we’ve been around for 70 years,” he says.

Wong had been in the process of planning a tiki bar and 70th birthday celebration complete with Motown performances when COVID-19 hit.

“There’s no sense in doing a tiki bar with smaller capacity,” he says. Meanwhile, he noticed customers calling for takeout and then dining in their cars.

Wong says he has room for roughly 60 cars and 20 tables behind his restaurant.

“The whole area would be secured, so nobody would get hit by a car,” Wong says. “We want people to bring their families."

If he gets approval, he hopes to put plans in place by month’s end.









