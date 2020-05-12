At the MFA, four virtual DJs-in-residence will spin tracks inspired by Basquiat

Self-isolation has sent scores of DJs to Zoom or Instagram Live, where they can spin tracks while treating housebound audiences to much-needed togetherness. Some partygoers don their best club outfits for these occasions. Others tune in wearing their pajamas — always with drinks in hand. Celebrities including Rihanna, Michelle Obama, and Lenny Kravitz have participated in recent online DJ dance parties .

Now Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts will join the fun. Starting Wednesday, four different DJs will take turns spinning sets inspired by the MFA’s “Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation” exhibition, originally slated to run this spring. The museum’s virtual DJ-in-residence program kicks off May 13 with Brooklyn-based producer and activist RIOBAMBA. Boston resident DJ Slick Vick will swoop in for the May 20 set, followed by Saucy Lady (May 27) and YVNG PAVL (June 3). Find them starting at 8 p.m. Wednesdays via the museum’s Instagram account (@mfaboston).

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.

On June 3, YVNG PAVL will spin a set incorporating classic and contemporary hip-hop. Museum of Fine Arts



